April 26 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Another shutout for Lady Hornets in victory at Cabot

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CABOT — For their 15th win of the season and 13th shutout, the Bryant Lady Hornets dismissed once and future conference rival Cabot on Monday night at Panthers Stadium.

Anna Lowery scored two goals, both off of assists from Caroline Campbell, who started the scoring with a stick-back goal off a deflected shot off a corner with 14:10 left in the first half.

The Lady Hornets’ defense allowed just two shots on goal in the first half and four in the second half. Keeper Brittney Warner had two saves.

Bryant has allowed just two goals in regulation play this season. At 15-0-1, they’re set to host Pulaski Academy tonight.

Lowery’s first goal came in the final three minutes of the first half. She added a game-clinching goal with 11:11 remaining in the contest.

It was announced today that due the threat of stormy weather on Friday, Bryant’s matches 7A/6A-Central Conference matches against Conway have been moved up to Thursday at Bryant Stadium.