April 16 in Bryant athletic history: 2002

Bragg earns spot at State Tournament

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CAMDEN — Junior John Bragg shot a 18 hole round of 75 to qualify for the Class AAAAA State golf championships but, for the rest of the Bryant Hornets, it was heartbreak.

The Hornets finished in a three-way tie for third, a stroke behind Sheridan and Benton for the AAAAA-South Conference title at Camden Country Club on Tuesday, April 16. Sheridan won the conference crown in a playoff with Benton and Lake Hamilton won the third and final State bid in a playoff with the Hornets and Camden Fairview.

To top it off, Bryant senior Marshall Bettoney tied for third among the individual players that were not on State qualifying teams. He finished with a round of 79. With a berth at State on the line, Bettoney was edged out in a playoff.

Hornets freshman Dillon Sharp finished with an 82, senior Lance Shirron carded and 85 and freshman Heath Carpenter recorded a 95.

Bragg will compete at the State tournament at Greystone Country Club in Cabot on Tuesday, April 23.