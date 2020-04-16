April 16 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Hornets 4×100 wipes out school record again

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CONWAY — The Bryant 4 x 100 meter relay team of Dillion Winfrey, Tanner Tolbert, Kendrick Farr, and Sammill Watson broke their own school record in a winning time of 42.51 to lead the Hornets to a third place finish at the Wampus Cat Invitational in Conway on Thursday night. Conway won the meet, followed by Forrest City (88 pts.) and Bryant (85).[more]

Tolbert also earned first place honors in the long jump (21′ 5″) and the triple jump (42′ 1″) to go along with a third place finish in the 200 meter dash (23.16) to score a total of 28.5 points.

Troy Smith tied a personal record in winning the high jump with a leap of 6′ 2″, while Dylan Blasi earned a second place finish in the triple jump with a 41′ 6″ effort.

“We had some very good performances, especially from our jumpers,” acknowledged Hornets coach Steve Oury. “It was nice to see us take first and second in the triple jump to go along with first place finishes in the long and high jumps.

“The 4 x 100 meter relay team did a terrific job with their handoffs,” he added. “As well as they are running, I still think they can go faster. Our focus now will be on getting ready for the conference meet on April 24th.”

James Glasper earned a third place finish in the 400 meter dash with a time of 52.18. Also placing third was the 4 x 800 meter relay team of Tyler Freshour, Colton Klaus, Keith McDonald, and Michael Smith in a time of 8:47.49.

The 4 x 400 meter relay team of Dylan Blasi, Tyler Freshour, Kendrick Farr, and James Glasper placed fifth in a time of 3:31.65. Also scoring for the Hornets were Caleb Thomas in the 100 meter dash (6th in 11.62) and the long jump (6th in 19′ 11″), Troy Smith in the pole vault (6th in 9′ 6″), and Kendrick Farr in the 400 meter dash (8th in 53.75).