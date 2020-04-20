April 19 in Bryant athletic history: 2001

BHS doubles team makes State

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The doubles team of Kevin Teeter and Will Johnston earned a berth in the Class AAAAA State Tennis Tournament by finishing fourth in the AAAAA-South Conference championship at Burns Park Thursday, April 19.

Teeter and Johnston defeated a team from Benton 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 in the opening round then topped an El Dorado duo 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 to earn the State bid. The were knocked off in the quarterfinals by a Lake Hamilton team, 0-6, 3-6.

Bryant picked up first-round wins from Paul Blissit in boys singles, Shelly Cozart in girls singles and from the girls doubles team of Lisa Venis and Erin Garner, but each was denied a bid to State with second-round losses.

Blissit lost to Daniel Robinson of Pine Bluff 0-6, 3-6. Cozart lost after beating Rebecca Carlisle of Benton 6-5, 6-5. Venis and Garner beat a Benton doubles team 6-4, 6-3 in the first round before losing.

In other action, Bryant’s Dylan Meeker was edged by David Delassus of Benton 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 in the first round; the Lady Hornets’ April Hansen was defeated by Lake Hamilton’s Fallyn Crone 6-0, 6-0 in the first round; and Kendra Henderson and Denise Whitworth fell to a Sheridan team, 6-7, 6-4, 6-2.