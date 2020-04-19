April 19 in Bryant athletic history: 2001

Phillips’ blasts spark Lady Hornets

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

PINE BLUFF — Mistica Phillips smacked a pair of home runs as the Bryant Lady Hornets won their 10th game of their last 12, 7-3 over the Pine Bluff Fillies Thursday, April 19, at Martin Luther King Park.

Phillips belted a two-run shot to straightaway center in the third then launched a three-run blast to left in the seventh to break open a close game.

The win improved the Lady Hornets to 7-3 in the AAAAA-South Conference, tied with Benton for second place with a week left in the regular season.

Bryant took a 2-0 lead in the first when Kelli Steed walked, Kelly Bennett singled and Lindsey Stone chased home both runs with a triple.

Pine Bluff scored one in the bottom of the inning on consecutive doubles by Stephanie Trottman and Ashley Sargent and it stayed 2-1 until Phillips’ first homer in the top of the third. Stone walked ahead of the blast.

Pine Bluff added a run in the bottom of the inning then another on a solo homer by Carla Jones in the home sixth, making Bryant’s lead tenuous at 4-3 going into the seventh.

Steed instigated the breakout rally with a double and a stolen base. Bennett singled her home to make it 5-3. After Stone worked for a walk, Phillips put the finishing touches on the win with her second home run.