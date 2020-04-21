April 20 in Bryant athletic history: 2006

Bryant 2nd only to Jonesboro at Cabot

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

In their final tune-up before the AAAAA-Central Conference meet, the Bryant Lady Hornets finished second only to Jonesboro in a large field of competitors at the Cabot Panther Relays on Thursday, April 20.

Jonesboro finished with 93 points to 81 for Bryant. AAAAA-Central Conference rival, Conway, was third with 70 points.

“It looks like it’s going to be a match-up of Bryant’s distance and Conway’s sprints,” Lady Hornets head coach Dan Westbrook said of the conference meet which will be held at Scott Field in Little Rock. “That’s as it usually is in this conference. Little Rock Central will be in the mix as well.

“Conway scores in the field events too so we’ll have to score a few points there to negate that and, of course, Kelsey Mitchell, we hope, will score a few points as well.”

At Cabot, Mitchell continued an unbeaten season in the 100 meter hurdles. She won in a time of 15.4. Teammate Tiffany Ward ran a 16.1 to finish sixth in the event.

The Lady Hornets won the 3200 meter relay with Jessica Sowell, Lennon Bates, Kim Bergen and Sam Wirzfeld combining on a 10:22.

Mary Edwards added a winning effort in the 800 meter run. She finished in 2:26.3 with Bergen third in 2:34.2.

Bates turned in a second-place finish in the 3200 meter run. Her time of 12:32 was about 22 seconds better than her previous best. Nicole Darland finished fifth for the Lady Hornets, running a 12:53.

“Lennon did an awesome job,” said Westbrook. “She’s a sophomore that’s one of those hidden gems that you don’t perceive right off the bat but just blossoms as the season goes along. She’s just getting better and better. I look for great things out of her.”

Mitchell added a second-place finish in the 300 meter hurdles, running a 49.9, with Ward sixth in 52.3.

Sowell added a third-place finish in the 1600 meter run, finishing in 5:53. Amber Westbrook was sixth with a time of 6:03.

Bryant was fourth in the 1600 meter relay. The quartet of Sam Montgomery, Kelsey Mitchell, Sarah Coker and Mary Edwards combining on a time of 4:23.4.

Montgomery added a seventh-place finish individually, running a 63.4 in the 400.