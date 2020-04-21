April 21 in Bryant athletic history: 2005

News mixed for Hornet thinclads

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

The news was good and bad for the Bryant Hornets track team as they completed the regular season with meets at Cabot on Tuesday, April 19, and Sheridan on Thursday, April 21.

The good news mostly came on Thursday highlighted by the work of pole vaulters Spencer McCorkel and Blake Zuber who led to the team to 48 points and a sixth-place finish overall. McCorkel reached the 16-foot barrier for the first time since the state indoor championships and Zuber cleared the 15-foot mark for the second time this year as they placed 1-2 in the event.

The bad news was an injury to distance runner Ethan Blakley, who was just getting back into the groove after an early-season illness. Blakley injured his knee at Cabot.

“The pole vault on Thursday was exciting as usual,” said Hornets head coach Steve Oury. “Spencer was very close to clearing 16-4 and Blake was almost over 15-6. They both did a great job of being aggressive and executing over the early heights.

“We are hoping for the best as far as Ethan is concerned,” he added. “His injury is a rather unusual one that is the result of a growth spurt. It should correct itself but we just don’t know how long that might take.

“The next couple of weeks are very important. Hopefully, we’ll get Ethan and Brandon Butler back,” said Oury. “Butler pulled his hamstring at the state indoor meet and has been on the long road back from that injury. We need to have good weather and keep everyone healthy.”

Originally scheduled for North Little Rock, due to problems with the track there, the AAAAA-Central Conference meet has been moved to Bryant. Prelims will be held on Thursday, May 5, with the finals on Tuesday, May 10.

At Cabot, McCorkel and Zuber finished 1-2, as well. McCorkel cleared 15-6 and Zuber went over at 14-6. Otherwise it was a tough day for the Hornets. Besides the injury to Blakley, distance runners Steven Bright and Chris Robinson had off days. Bright was fourth in the 800 in a time of 2:02. Robinson was fifth in the 1600, running a 4:43.

“With distance running, there are good days and bad days,” Oury stated. “Steven and Chris both had less than ideal races. However, I have complete confidence that they will bounce back and be ready for conference and State. The next couple of weeks will be crucial as we have a number of hard workouts planned.”

Indeed, both runners bounced back on Thursday. Bright was second in the 400 with a 51.3. Robinson also turned in a second-place finish with a 4:50 in the 1600. He also took fifth in the 800 with Alvin Rapien following up in the 1600 to take sixth.

The Hornets also picked up points from Zach Barnes in the 400 (53.8) and the 1600 meter relay team of Ryan King, Barnes, Robinson, and Bryant which placed fifth with a season-best time of 3:35.4.”

“I thought we did a good job of bouncing back,” Oury said. “It was hot and windy, which is not conducive to running fast times, but we competed well. I was especially pleased with how our 1600 meter relay team ran. Ryan King ran his best race since before spring break in the leadoff leg of that relay.”