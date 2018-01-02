Arkadelphia rallies to edge freshman Lady Hornets

PEARCY — The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team got out to a fast start against the Arkadelphia Junior Lady Badgers on Saturday in the consolation final at the Kameron Hale Invitational Tournament. They led 14-6 after the first quarter and 17-14 at the half.

But the Lady Badgers surged in the third quarter to gain a 32-24 edge going into the fourth period. Though Bryant rallied and got to within 3 at one point down the stretch, “It just seemed we could not get over the hump,” said Lady Hornets coach Nathan Castaldi.

Arkadelphia closed it out for a 38-33 victory to wrap up the tourney.

Ashton Inman scored 12 points. Addison Funk and Kaitlyn Weng each had 5 points with Kristyn Weng and Abbey Inman scoring 4 apiece. Megan Brown pitched in with 2 points and Jaiyah Jackson hit a free throw.

“I was really pleased with how we started the game,” Castaldi stated. “We handled the pressure that Arkadelphia was putting on us and made them pay by getting some easy looks. After that, I think we let up a little and let Arkadelphia get some confidence going into the second half. They came out fired up after half time and really took it to us.

“We really struggled to contain the basketball and they either got to the basket and scored or we fouled them and they made their free throws,” he said, noting that the Lady Badgers had seven made free throws in that quarter. “We continued to fight and battled back the fourth quarter after getting down 12.”

Bryant returns to Central Arkansas Junior High Conference action on Thursday at Conway White.