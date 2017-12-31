After slow start, Bryant freshman boys earn tournament championship

Photos courtesy of Ashley Posey and Paul Dotson

PEARCY — The Bryant Hornets freshman team fell behind the Centerpoint Junior Knights 6-0 to start their game on Saturday evening at the Lake Hamilton Arena as they battled for the championship of the annual Kameron Hale Invitational Tournament.

But the Hornets surged to a 13-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and never trailed again on the way to a 43-31 victory and the tourney title.

Aiden Adams, who scored 13 points and was named the player of the game, was named the tourney’s most valuable player and Jalen Montgomery made the all-tournament team for the Hornets.

Myles Aldridge added 8 points, Austin Schroeder 7 and Ryan Riggs 6 for Bryant, which improved to 9-5 on the season, sweeping three games in the tournament to extend a winning streak to four games and five wins in their last six.

“Centerpoint got off to a really good start and played a really good game,” said Hornets coach Tyler Posey.

Once down 6-0, the Hornets forced a few turnovers and converted to establish the lead.

“Centerpoint rebounded the ball very well and was able to hang close because of their rebounding,” Posey mentioned. “Rod Martin really came in and did a good job off the bench. Ryan Riggs hit a big 3 in each of the second and third quarters.”

The coach noted that his team going 11 of 14 from the free-throw line helped as well.

The Hornets led 27-19 at the half then 34-24 going into the fourth quarter.

They’ll get back to Central Arkansas Junior High Conference play on Thursday, Jan. 4, with a trip to play Conway White.