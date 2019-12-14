Atkins’ buzzer-beater makes Lady Hornets a winner over Hot Springs

December 14, 2019 Girls Basketball

FAYETTEVILLE — India Atkins offensive-rebound basket at the buzzer lifted the Bryant Lady Hornets to a 33-32 victory over the Hot Springs Lady Trojans at the Scoreboard Guy/Lady Bulldog Shootout at Fayetteville High School on Friday.

Bryant won despite have three starters unavailable for the game. The Lady Hornets, now 5-2, were set to challenge Farmington (10-1) today at 2:30 p.m. The Lady Cardinals, a Class 4A team, have already defeated three 6A teams this season.

Celena Martin led the Lady Hornets with 9 points. Kristyn Weng added 7 with Atkins and Ivory Russ scoring 6 each. Kaitlyn Weng hit a 3 and Taryaton Ellis a 2 during the second quarter.

“Our kids fought hard and found a way to pull it out in the end,” noted Bryant head coach Brad Matthews. “Celena got some big rebounds and steals down the stretch. Ivory hit two big free throws with under 30 seconds left.”

Kristyn Weng’s 7 points all came in the first quarter as the Lady Hornets built an 11-10 lead. They held Hot Springs to just 4 points in the second quarter and it was 18-14 at the half. Martin had 4 points in the third quarter as the lead grew to 26-19 going into the fourth quarter.

Hot Springs, now 2-2, rallied with a 13-point final period, producing the 32-31 lead that Atkins erased with her stickback at the buzzer.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Girls Basketball
December 13, 2019
Freshman girls earn seventh win in a row, topping Conway White

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!