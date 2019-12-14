Atkins’ buzzer-beater makes Lady Hornets a winner over Hot Springs

FAYETTEVILLE — India Atkins offensive-rebound basket at the buzzer lifted the Bryant Lady Hornets to a 33-32 victory over the Hot Springs Lady Trojans at the Scoreboard Guy/Lady Bulldog Shootout at Fayetteville High School on Friday.

Bryant won despite have three starters unavailable for the game. The Lady Hornets, now 5-2, were set to challenge Farmington (10-1) today at 2:30 p.m. The Lady Cardinals, a Class 4A team, have already defeated three 6A teams this season.

Celena Martin led the Lady Hornets with 9 points. Kristyn Weng added 7 with Atkins and Ivory Russ scoring 6 each. Kaitlyn Weng hit a 3 and Taryaton Ellis a 2 during the second quarter.

“Our kids fought hard and found a way to pull it out in the end,” noted Bryant head coach Brad Matthews. “Celena got some big rebounds and steals down the stretch. Ivory hit two big free throws with under 30 seconds left.”

Kristyn Weng’s 7 points all came in the first quarter as the Lady Hornets built an 11-10 lead. They held Hot Springs to just 4 points in the second quarter and it was 18-14 at the half. Martin had 4 points in the third quarter as the lead grew to 26-19 going into the fourth quarter.

Hot Springs, now 2-2, rallied with a 13-point final period, producing the 32-31 lead that Atkins erased with her stickback at the buzzer.