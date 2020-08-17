August 16 in Bryant athletic history: 2007

Davidson, Sox shut out Bossier

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

PADUCAH, Ky. — It’s hard to imagine a better start for the Bryant Black Sox AAA American Legion team at the Mid-South Regional Tournament on Thursday, Aug. 16. Behind another stellar pitching performance by right-hander Aaron Davidson, the Sox only needed seven innings to run-rule the Louisiana state champion from Bossier City, 10-0.

The Sox, 38-8, advanced to take on Texas state champion, League City, on Friday (see related story).

“That’s about as well as we can play,” stated Sox manager Craig Harrison. “We hit the ball well, we fielded it and Aaron only needed 83 pitches. I was proud of our guys.”

Davidson, 9-0, was perfect for five innings as he and his teammates built a 8-0 lead. Bossier City’s Nathan George became his team’s first baserunner when he led off the sixth with a single. An out later, Tristen Cooksey singled to left. An out later, Davidson issued his only walk of the game to Jarrett Hamond to load the bases but the next batter, Justin Ginn, flew out to Jordan Knight in right to end the inning.

Those were the only baserunners Davidson allowed as he struck out 13 and completed the two-hit shutout.

The Sox, meanwhile, pounded out 15 hits including three by Davidson and two each by Joey Winiecki, Ryan Wilson, Knight and Trent Daniel.

They took a 3-0 lead right away in the top of the first. Winiecki beat out a bunt hit to start the game, stole second and scored on Davidson’s first hit, a single to left. Devin Hurt followed with a base hit and Wilson walked to load the bases for Knight who cracked a two-run single up them middle.

Davidson got things started in the third with a base hit to right. An out later, Wilson beat out an infield hit. With two down, both moved up a base on a wild pitch. Tyler Sawyer’s two-run single made it 5-0.

After Davidson struck out the side in the bottom of the inning, the Sox struck for two more. Daniel singled down the right-field line to instigate the uprising. Winiecki reached on an error. Jake Jackson sacrificed runners to second and third for Davidson who came through with a shot to left-center for a two-run double.

Daniel doubled to open the sixth and scored on a one-out single by Jackson to make it 8-0.

After Davidson worked out of the lone Bossier City threat, the Sox set up the run-rule finish with another pair of runs in the top of the seventh. Wilson and Knight set the table with a pair of singles. With one out, Tyler Pickett slapped an RBI single to right and Daniel lifted a sacrifice fly to center.



