August 16 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Hornets golfers edge North Little Rock in dual match

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — All five of the Bryant Hornets’ top five golfers scored under 46 over nine holes as the team edged North Little Rock in a dual match on Monday.

The Hornets finished with a team score of 165 to North Little Rock’s 167.

In girls play, the Lady Hornets combined on a score of 151 from their top three finishers. North Little Rock didn’t bring enough girls for a team score.[more]

Tyler Green paced the Hornets with a round of 36. Austin Harmon carded a 40 with Chris Harris finishing at 44 and Brandon Crosby at 45 to complete the scoring quartet. Chase Thornton wasn’t far off the pace with a round of 46.

For the girls, Savanna Cathey and Carley Miller led the way with rounds of 50. Morgan Morehead’s 51 completed the scoring trio. In addition, Caitlin Lawson and Kyanne Lawrence each finished at 56.

The Bryant teams will host a match at Longhills Golf Club on Tuesday, Aug. 24.