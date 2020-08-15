August 15 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Junior Sox win invitational tourney in Pine Bluff

Photo courtesy of Sydney Misenheimer

Three weeks after their season concluded, the Everett Black Sox Junior American Legion team of Bryant were invited to play in a tournament held at Taylor Field in Pine Bluff and came away with the championship, beating a Pine Bluff team 13-12 in the final.

Sox’ outfielder Logan Allen was named the tournament’s most valuable player. Alex Shurtleff and Garrett Misenheimer joined Allen on the all-tournament team.

Bryant, which was coached by Jerry East, went 2-2 in pool play and was slated to play in the consolation game but one of the finalists, a team from Mississippi had to bow out of the final on Monday, Aug. 11, due to the start of school, so Bryant was invited to play for the title as the team with the next best record.

The tournament also included a team from White Hall and another from Alabama.