Lady Hornets get tennis season started with showcase

Doubles teams, from left, included Hope Hartz and Simone Dinstbier, Megan Brown and Janie Ray, Kate Keith and Zoe Cates.

Photos courtesy of Angie Keith

Adrienne Shelton

Kate Keith took top honors in singles play while Hope Hartz and Simone Dinstbier combined to finish first in doubles action as the Bryant Lady Hornets’ tennis team held a showcase at the Bryant High School courts on Friday.

The Bryant girls open the 2020 season on Tuesday, Aug. 18, against the Mount St. Mary Belles at Rebsamen Park.

In singles on Friday, Dinstbier finished second to Keith with Hartz third.

In doubles, the duo of Megan Brown and Janie Ray finished second with Keith and Zoe Cates finishing third.

Kylie LaRosa

Daven Ross

Kate Keith