BAA youth baseball registration underway

Online registration is now underway for the Bryant Athletic Association youth baseball. Register at www.bryantbaseball.org until Feb. 8, at noon.

Registration fees:

T-Ball, $75 (includes jersey and hat)

League, aged 6 -14, $125 for first player, $75 second sibling, $25 third sibling ($225 cap)

Costs include jersey and hat; parents will not have concession duty.

Tryouts will take place at Bishop Park, Field A3. You must register to tryout.

Tryout dates:

Feb. 10, 9 a.m., 9-10 year olds; 11 a.m., 11-12 year olds; 1 p.m., 6 year olds; 3 p.m., 7-8 year olds.

Feb. 11, 2 p.m., 13-14 year olds.

In addition, T-Ball players must be 4 years old by 5/1/18. There will be no tryouts for T-Ball.

Black Sox American Legion players do not need to tryout for league.

For more information, including new bat regulations, visit the website.

