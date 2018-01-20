2017-18 7A-Central Conference boys standings through 2/20/18

2017-18 7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

BOYS

Team                           Conf     Ovl

North Little Rock         3-1       14-4

Conway                       3-1       12-5

FS Northside               3-1       12-6

Bryant                         2-2       11-6

Cabot                           2-3       14-5

LR Central                    2-3       6-10

FS Southside               1-3       9-9

LR Catholic                  1-3       7-9

Friday, Jan. 5

FS Northside 65, Bryant 51

LR Catholic 43, Cabot 32

Conway 74, FS Southside 51

North Little Rock 50, LR Central 46

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Bryant 50, LR Catholic 27

Cabot 68, FS Southside 50

FS Northside 83, LR Central 59

Conway 78, North Little Rock 74, OT

Friday, Jan. 12

LR Central 69, Bryant 61

Cabot 66, Conway 62, OT

FS Northside 67, LR Catholic 50

North Little Rock 71, FS Southside 44

Tuesday, Jan. 16

FS Southside at Bryant, ppd., snow

LR Catholic at North Little Rock, ppd., snow

LR Central at Cabot, ppd., snow

Conway at FS Northside, ppd., snow

Wednesday, Jan. 17

LR Central def. Cabot

Friday, Jan. 19

Bryant 46, Cabot 44

FS Southside 51, LR Catholic 49

Conway 43, LR Central 39

North Little Rock 59, FS Northside 47

Tuesday, Jan. 23

North Little Rock at Bryant

Cabot at FS Northside

FS Southside at LR Central

Conway at LR Catholic

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Hornets stun Cabot with late charge

