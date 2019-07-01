BAA youth baseball teams in the midst of post-season play

The Bryant Athletic Association youth all-star teams have been battling in their respective Babe Ruth/Cal Ripkin State tournaments in the last two weeks, highlighted by a championship for the 8-and-under team, coached by Bill Lloyd, at Sylvan Hills.

Along with the 7-year-old teams, the 8’s played in both pitching machine and coach-pitch tournaments. The 8’s won the pitching machine title and finished second in the coach-pitch tourney. The 7’s, coached by Brandon McNabb finished second in both machine- and coach-pitch tournaments.

The Bryant 6’s, coached by Matt Orender finished second in the 6-and-under State, held in Benton. The 5’s, coached by Brandon Nichols and playing in the 6-and-under State, did not place.

The older teams are currently involved in their tournaments. The 9’s, coached by  Rick Brown, play in the finals tonight in El Dorado while the 10’s, coached by Greg Riggs, are set for a semifinal contest in Lonoke today. The Bryant 12’s, coached by Paul Speer, are also in the finals today at Bishop Park.

Both Bryant 14- and 15-and-under All-Stars will play in the State tournament held at Bishop Park starting this week. The 14’s are coached by Michael Catton. The 15’s will be coached by Darren Hurt and Jerry East.

All teams will advance to play in Regionals. The 5’s and 6’s will be in Sherwood. The 7’s head to Daphne, Ala., along with the 8’s. The 9’s will be in D’Iberville, Miss. The 10’s will be in Seminole, Texas while the 12’s will head to Siloam Springs.

As for the 14’s and 15’s, they’ll be playing in the 15-and-under Babe Ruth tourney at Pine Bluff, starting July 18. All the other Regionals start July 10 except for the 10’s in Texas, which will begin on July 11.

2019 Bryant All-Stars
5 Year Old
Aiden Beadle
Logan Estell
Luke Gaston
Dondre Harris
Elijah Hartzell
Ashton Jordan
Sawyer Martin
Wyatt Mickens
Israel Miles
Cruz Nichols
Lakeston Rice
Lawson Verdell
6 Year Old
Cru Billins
Jacob Bohanna
Paxton Clegg
Carter Danley
Gannon Drake
Aaron Joyner
Kolt Kelley
Nate McGough
Chance Orender
Nick Smith
Tait Thompson
Harper VanHoose
7 Year Old
Brantlee Baker
Bryson Baxter
Jayce Canter
Jack Gore
Jack Henry
Graham Horn
Javon Lowden
Myles McNab
Luke Olson
Eli Schultz
Caden Tolleson
Bryston Trusty
8 Year Old
Trey Atkins
Cade Jackson
Gabriel Jordan
Griffin Lloyd
Cameron Martin
Cash McCrary
Sawyer McPherson
Hunter Robertson
Rizer Rue
Judah Summers
Landen Verdell
Fletcher Young
9 Year Old
Brady Brown
Dax Drake
Tagan Dunn
Evan Hill
Wyatt Hunter
Keller Hyder
Ethan Kelley
Austin Markham
Kaden Simmons
Crews Thomason
9 Year Old Only playing USSSA State
Waylon Bisbee
Owen Clark
Amarii Clary
Carson Cole
Baylor Dyson
Christian Ellis
Patterson Mask
Jacob Richmond
Peyton Soules
Layton Trent
Sam Wakefield
10 Year Old
Blake Brower
Cannon Chalmers
Carson Dozier
Jackson Duran
Jake Elliott
Drake Fikes
Gunner Frazier
Austin Hastings
Cooper Hatman
Hunter Markham
Paxton Pringle
Jaxon Riggs
Drew Tate-Lee
Jackson Trusty
12U
JT Allen
Luke Andrews
Gavyn Benson
Eli Berry
Cohen Chalmers
Blaine Duer
Kolby Duncan
Avery Heidelberg
Dante Hernandez
Landon Jackson
EJ Keith
Colt Martin
Braxton Speer
Aiden Stout
Hudson Thomason
Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

