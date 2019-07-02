Bryant 10’s advance to State title game with lopsided win

LONOKE — The Bryant 10U All-Stars earned their fourth lopsided win on Monday to advance to the championship of the Cal Ripken State Tournament, blasting the El Dorado Drillers, 12-0.

To get to the semifinals, the Bryant Stars had whipped Carlisle, 17-2, on Friday then the Camden Arsenal All-Stars, 13-0, on Saturday. Sunday, they whipped McCrory, 13-1.

Bryant takes on El Dorado at 5 p.m. today for the championship.

The 10’s, coached by Greg Riggs, include Blake Brower, Cannon Chalmers, Carson Dozier, Jackson Duran, Jake Elliott, Drake Fikes, Gunner Frazier, Austin Hastings, Cooper Hatman, Hunter Markham, Paxton Pringle, Jaxon Riggs, Drew Tate-Lee and Jackson Trusty.

Bryant 12, El Dorado 0

In a four-inning run-rule win, Elliott pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out three without a walk while Bryant banged out 10 hits including two each from Riggs, Brower and Hatman. Markham, Brower and Hatman each drove in a pair.

El Dorado’s lone hit was a one-out single in the top of the first. Elliott and the Bryant defense then set down 11 in a row.

Bryant jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Riggs led off with a walk but remained on first after two were out. He took second on a wild pitch, third on a passed ball then scored on another as Brower walked. Hatman and Hastings each singled to bring in Brower then Tate-Lee’s infield hit made it 3-0.

In the second, Trusty drew a one-out walk to start a five-run uprising. Riggs beat out an infield hit and, after a wild pitch and a passed ball allowed Trusty to score, Markham walked. Riggs scored on a passed ball as Elliott walk. Brower singled in Markham then Hatman’s lined single to center plated two.

Bryant put the finishing touches on the romp in the bottom of the third. A two-out walk to Trusty got the inning going. Riggs singled and, after a wild pitch moved them to second and third, both scored on Markham’s knock. Ellitt doubled to make it 11-0 then Browner singled him in to cap it off.

Bryant 13, McCrory 1

In a walk-riddled contest, the Bryant Stars got seven hits to take advantage of nine free passes, but the trio of Bryant pitchers held McCrory without a hit and they were unable to capitalize on seven walks.

Dozier, Hastings and Riggs combined on the four-inning no-hitter. Hastings struck out five in his 3 1/3 innings. Riggs got the final out.

Five walks, with one runner getting thrown out trying to steal, allowed McCrory to score in the top of the first before Hastings ended the inning with a pair of strikeouts.

Riggs drew a free pass in the bottom of the inning then Markham singled him to third. After Markham stole second, a passed ball allowed Riggs to score and, with Markham at third, Elliott walked. Brower was hit by a pitch to load the bases then a pair of passed balls allowed two more to score. When Hatman singled, Brown scored to make it 4-1.

A lead-off walk for McCrory in the second was erased when a grounder to Hatman at short started a doubleplay.

In turn, the Bryant Stars added on. Chalmers led off the home second with a double then walks were issued to Dozier, Riggs and Markham to force in a run. With one out, Brower bounced into a force at second but beat the relay to first as Dozier scored. Riggs would come in on a wild pitch to make it 7-1.

Tate-Lee worked a one-out walk in the bottom of the third and Frazirer beat out an infield hit. Chalmers doubled in a run then another scored on a passed ball as Dozier walked. Riggs’ infield hit plated Chalmers before Markham drilled a triple that cleared the bases. He scored on yet another wild pitch to make it 13-1.

Bryant 13, Camden Arsenal 0

Brower and Hatman combined on a two-hit shutout over four innings while Riggs, Markham, Brower, Frazier and Trusty each had two hits in Saturday’s romp.

An 11-run second blew up the game. Frazier, Chalmers, Trusty, Riggs and Markham had consecutive singles in the inning. Elliott doubled then Brower singled in a run. Hatman tripled to make it 8-0. Later, Frazier had another singled and Trusty delivered an RBI double to finish off the outburst.

Camden loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning on a pair of walks and a single but a grounder to Elliott at second resulted in a force out to end the threat.

In the top of the fourth, walks to Frazier and Dozier led to an RBI single by Riggs. Elliott walked to load the bases and a wild pitch brought home the 13th run.

Bryant 17, Carlisle 2

Bryant opened the tournament by scored 17 runs on 14 hits, taking advantage of 13 walks. Elliott and Frazier combined to allow just one hit. Four Bryant errors led to Carlisle’s runs, one in the third and another in the fourth.

But that came after Bryant erupted for 13 runs in the top of the third to blow up a 2-0 game.

Markham, Elliott and Hatman had two hits each. Chalmers drove in three and Fikes knocked in two.

Markham singled and Elliott doubled him home for the first run in the opening inning. In the second, Hastings walked, Tate-Lee singled and Dozier drove in the run with an infield knock.

The big inning started with walks to Markham, Elliott and Brower. Along the way two runs scored.

Hatman singled and Hastings walked, and the runs continued on wild pitches and passed balls as Dozier walked. When Chalmers singled it was 8-0. Before the inning was over, Elliott, Brower and Fikes each singled in runs.

In the fourth, Riggs singled and Markham reached on an error. With one out, Brower walked and Hatman singled in a run. Hastings walked to force in the final tally, making it 17-1.