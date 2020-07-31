Babe Ruth, Cal Ripken State tournaments are this weekend

The 15U Babe Ruth State Tournament will begin on Friday at Bryant High School Field while teams from the Bryant Athletic Association will begin play in their respective State tourneys at Sylvan Hills this weekend.

Five teams will be competing in the tournament at Bryant including Benton, Camden, Fort Smith and Sherwood.

Friday games begin at 2:30 p.m., with Benton taking on Sherwood. At 4:45 p.m., Fort Smith plays Camden. Bryant debuts at 7 against Benton.

Pool play continues on Saturday with Bryant taking on Fort Smith at 11 a.m., then Camden playing against Sherwood at 1:15 p.m.

The first game of bracket play will commence at 5 p.m. Three more games, beginning at 1 p.m., will be played on Sunday.

Bryant 15’s are coached by Michael Catton and Christian Motes. Players include Luke Bickerstaff, Brady Brower, Mason Butler, Reid Catton, Clay Crawford, Grant Dunbar, Tucker Dunn, Mathew Griffe, Luis Hernandez, Hunter Holt, Gage Horn, Carson Kemp, Jordan Knox, Aden Palmer and Laken Woods.

The group played an American Legion schedule along with some showcase events this summer and went 14-10.

The Cal Ripken 10U tournament begins on Saturday with the Bryant 10’s opening at noon against Paragould. At 6 p.m., they’ll take on Sylvan Hills-Newman.

In the same tourney, the Bryant 9’s open against Sylvan Hills-Kent at 9 a.m., on Saturday. At 4:30 p.m., the 9’s take on Benton.

The Bryant 10’s are coached by Rick Brown, Danny Dunn, Jacob Hunter, Seth Hyder. Players included Brady Brown, Dax Drake, Tagan Dunn, Baylor Dyson, Evan Hill, Wyatt Hunter, Keller Hyder, Ethan Kelley, Austin Markham, Kayden Simmons, Crews Thomason and Sam Wakefield.

The Bryant 9’s are coached by Bill Lloyd, Jordan Verdell, Chris Mask, Brad Martin. Players include Trey Atkins, Tanner Hogland, Cade Jackson, Griffin Lloyd, Cameron Martin, Patterson Mask, Cash McCrary, Sawyer McPherson, Hunter Robertson, Rizer Rue, Judah Summers and Landen Verdell.

The State tourney for 8-year-olds, playing “coach pitch” starts Friday at 6 p.m., with Bryant taking on Sylvan Hills. Pool play continues on Saturday when Bryant plays the Paragould Patriots at 9 a.m., the Paragould Lumberjacks at 1:30 p.m., then Benton at 6.

The Bryant 8’s are coached by Carl Martinous, Sean Gore, Will Lewis, Shane Trusty. Team members are Brantlee Baker, Bryson Baxter, Jack Gore, Jack Henry Hall, Jaxon Hutchins, Gage Lewis, JaVon Lowden, Kellan Mosley, Luke Olson, Eli Schultz, Wyatt Travinski and Bryston Trusty.

The State 7-year-old tournament starts Saturday morning. Bryant’s first game is against Paragould at 10:30 a.m. At noon, they take on Sylvan Hills then conclude pool play against Benton at 4:30.

The Bryant 7’s are coached by John Orender, Frank Drake, Aaron Orender, Mack Clegg. Players included Samuel Orender, Aaron Joyner, Paxton Clegg, Gannon Drake, Jacob Bohanna, Harper Van Hoose, Cru Billins, Kolt Kelley, Nate McGough, Sawyer Shook, Nick Smith, Tait Thompson.

Two Bryant teams will be competing in the 6-and-under T-ball State tournament. It begins Saturday.

The Bryant 6’s – Nichols team is coached by Brandon Nichols with Wes Mickens and Rob Gaston. Players are Aiden Beadle, Logan Estell, Liam Fennel, Luke Gaston, Elijah Hartzell, Ashton Jordan, Jacob Meador, Wyatt Mickens, Cruz Nichols, Peyton Smith, Tanner Davis and Lawson Verdell.

The Bryant 6U – Chism team is coached by Brad Chism, A.J. Martin and Henry Atkins. The team includes Will Atkins, Cutter Chism, Jase Harrison, Sawyer Martin, Bryce Magsby, Crew McAllister, Ari Summers, Wyatt Trusty, Braxton Weatherly, Beau West, Rylan Worner, Landen Van Hoose.

Nichols’ team opens pool play at 10:30 a.m., against Paragould, followed by Chism’s team at noon against Sylvan Hills-Traylor. Bryant-Nichols plays Benton’s 5’s at 4:30 p.m., followed at 6 p.m., by Bryant-Chism’s game against the Benton 6’s.