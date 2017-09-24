Barrientos fifth as Hornets finish sixth at Saturday meet

Photos courtesy of Cynthia Austin

RUSSELLVILLE — Chris Barrientos turned in a fifth-place finish to lead the Bryant Hornets cross country team to a sixth-place finish in the team standings at the Cyclone Invitational on Saturday under hot and humid conditions.

Lake Hamilton paced the 23-team field with 70 points. Maumelle was second with 80 points.

Barrientos finished in a time of 16:07. Henry Terry was the second Hornets to cross the finish line. He was 23rd overall in 17:19 followed by Blake Shields (45th in 17:59), Nick Fowler (49th in 18:10), Christian Brack (62nd in 18:28), Chris Morgan (71st in 18:36), and Decatur Austin (84th in 19:05).

“I thought the boys competed hard and ran smart races,” said Hornets coach Steve Oury. “The heat definitely took its toll on the entire field during the second lap of the race, including some of our guys, but for the most part we were able to hang on and finish strong.

“Chris Barrientos did a good job of hanging in there even though he wasn’t feeling well,” he added. “Henry Terry had another very good race, and Blake Shields really stepped up.

“Thankfully, the weather looks to be much cooler next week in Fayetteville at the Chile Pepper,” the coach concluded.