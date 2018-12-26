Basketball teams return to action on Thursday

The Bryant varsity and freshmen teams return to action in holiday classics in Fort Smith, Beebe and at Lake Hamilton. Each event begins on Thursday.

The Hornets, now 6-3 on the season, make their annual trip to Fort Smith for the Coke Classic at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith’s Stubblefield Center where they will open against Charleston at 4:10 p.m. With a win and a victory by Fort Smith Northside against Pleasant Grove, Texas, the Hornets would play Northside, a league rival, whom Bryant will be hosting in its 6A-Central Conference opener on Friday, Jan. 4.

The Lady Hornets, meanwhile, will take their 7-1 mark to Beebe where they will begin play against Harding Academy at 10 a.m., on Thursday.

Both freshmen teams will travel to Lake Hamilton for the annual Kameron Hale Invitational Tournament. The Junior Hornets are 7-3 and will open Thursday at 1:45 p.m., against Hot Springs with a potential second-round contest against the rival Benton Panthers.

The Lady Hornets freshman team, 3-5, takes on Mena in the first round on Thursday at 10 a.m. They too could face Benton in the second round.

Here are the complete brackets for the three tournaments:

2018 COKE CLASSIC

Hosted by Fort Smith Southside

At the Stubblefield Center, UAFS

Thursday, Dec. 27

Game 1 — Van Buren vs. Pulaski Robinson, 2:30 p.m.

Game 2 — Bryant vs. Charleston, 4:10 p.m.

Game 3 — Fort Smith Southside vs. Little Rock Fair, 5:50 p.m.

Game 4 — Fort Smith Northside vs. Pleasant Grove, Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 28

Game 5 — Game 1 loser vs. game 3 loser, 2:30 p.m.

Game 6 — Game2 loser vs. game 4 loser, 4:10 p.m.

Game 7 — Game 2 winner vs. game 4 winner, 5:50 p.m.

Game 8 — Game 1 winner vs. game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Game 9 — Game 5 loser vs. game 6 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 10 — Game 5 winner vs. game 6 winner, 2:40 p.m.

Game 11 — Game 7 loser vs. game 8 loser, 4:20 p.m.

Game 12 — Game 7 winner vs. game 8 winner, 6 p.m.

2018 BADGER CLASSIC

At Beebe High School

Thursday, Dec. 27

Game 1 — Bryant vs. Harding Academy, 10 a.m.

Game 3 — Blytheville vs. Little Rock Christian, 1 p.m.

Game 5 — Dumas vs. Jacksonville, 4 p.m.

Game 7 — Little Rock McClellan vs. Beebe, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 28

Game 9 — Game 1 loser vs. game 3 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 11 — Game 5 loser vs. game 7 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 13 — Game 1 winner vs. game 3 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 15 — Game 5 winner vs. game 7 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Game 17 — Game 9 loser vs. game 11 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 19 — Game 9 winner vs. game 11 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 21 — Game 13 loser vs. game 15 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 23 — Game 13 winner vs. game 15 winner, 7 p.m.

2018 KAMERON HALE INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

At Lake Hamilton High School

Thursday, Dec. 27

Girls

Game 1 — Bryant vs Mena, 10 a.m.

Game 3 — Benton vs. Hot Springs, 12:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Malvern vs. Arkadelphia, 3 p.m.

Game 7 — Lake Hamilton vs. Centerpoint, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 28

Game 9 — Game 5 loser vs. game 7 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 11 — Game 3 loser vs. game 1 loser, 12:30 p.m.

Game 13 — Game 5 winner vs. game 7 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 15 — Game 1 winner vs. game 3 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Game 17 — Game 9 winner vs. game 11 winner, 12:30 p.m.

Game 19 — Game 13 loser vs. game 15 loser, 4:30 p.m.

Game 21 — Game 13 winner vs. game 15 winner, 4 p.m. (Arena)

Boys

Thursday, Dec. 27

Game 2 — Benton vs. Centerpoint, 11:15 a.m.

Game 4 — Bryant vs. Hot Springs, 1:45 p.m.

Game 6 — Mena vs. Arkadelphia, 4:15 p.m.

Game 8 — Lake Hamilton vs. Malvern, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 28

Game 10 — Game 2 loser vs. game 4 loser, 11:15 a.m.

Game 12 — Game 6 loser vs. game 8 loser, 1:45 p.m.

Game 14 — Game 2 winner vs. game 4 winner, 4:15 p.m.

Game 16 — Game 6 winner vs. game 8 winner, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Game 18 — Game 10 winner vs. game 12 winner, 12:15 p.m.

Game 20 — Game 14 loser vs. game 16 loser, 5:45 p.m.

Game 22 — Game 14 winner vs. game 16 winner, 5:15 (Arena)