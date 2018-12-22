Former Lady Hornet inducted in Philander Smith Hall of Fame

Former Bryant Lady Hornets basketball player Selita Farr was inducted into the Philander Smith. College Hall of Fame for athletes on Nov. 9, 2018.

At the second annual athletic Hall of Fame induction banquet, Farr’s entry in the program read:

“Selita Farr (’92) is a native of Bryant, Arkansas. She played basketball for the Bryant High School Hornets. During her time at Bryant High School, Selita achieved many accolades, including leading scorer. Her journey as a player, educator and coach led her to Philander Smith College. While at Philander, Selita had the opportunity to play under and with the late Hilton C. Chandler. In May of 1990, Selita was the team’s leader in three-point percentage, leading scorer, leading blocked shots, and Most Valuable Player from Philander Smith College. In the same year, she also had the highest scoring average of 18.6 points per game and the highest field goal percentage at .586 (78 of 133) in the Interracial Athletic Conference. She continues to educate young ladies in the game of basketball by coaching the Hall High girls basketball team in Little Rock.”