Muse scores 22 to lead Bethel girls to win over Sheridan

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

The win improved the Lady Hornets to 4-3 going into the holiday break. They’ll return to competition on Thursday, Jan. 10, against Lake Hamilton at the Bryant Middle School gym.

Emileigh Muse scorched the nets for 22 points to lead the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets eighth-grade team of Bethel Middle School to a 43-20 romp over the Sheridan Lady Jackets Tuesday night at the Bethel gym.

Muse dropped 15 points on Sheridan in the first half. Abby Gentry finished the game with 9 points, Natalie Edmonson with 6. Mary Beth James, Anna Brown and Simone Dinstbier each had 2 points.

“The girls played with more intensity and executed better,” noted Lady Hornets coach Joe Cook. “Abby played well on both ends. Emileigh and Natalie played as well as they have played all year. The team is improving.”