Jackets prove to be tough assignment for Bryant Blue

December 19, 2018 Boys Basketball

The Bryant Blue Hornets eighth-grade team of Bethel Middle School concluded the pre-Christmas/New Year portion of its schedule Tuesday night with a tough 42-26 loss to the Sheridan Yellowjackets eighth grade at the Bethel gym.

“Sheridan has a very talented team and threatened to blow us out early,” noted Hornets coach Steve Wilson. “They jumped on us early to go up 11-0. But we closed to 5 at the end of the quarter. I thought our kids played with a lot of heart throughout.”

After trailing 11-6 at the end of the first quarter, the Hornets fell behind 27-13 by halftime. It was 38-19 going into the fourth quarter.

Elijah Thompson led the Hornets with 9 points including 7 of 10 at the free-throw line. Destin Jenkins had 5 including a third-quarter 3. James Billingsley and Devin Love added 4 apiece. Alex Skelley hit a 3 and Evan Lamb added a free throw.

Bryant Blue will play again on Monday, Jan. 14, at Bryant White at the Bryant Middle School gym.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

