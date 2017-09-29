Belles continue Lady Hornets’ struggles

LITTLE ROCK — The gut-wrenching four-set loss to the Fort Smith Northside Lady Bears at home on Tuesday seemed to carry over for the Bryant Lady Hornets on Thursday when they traveled to Mount St. Mary Academy for a 7A-Central Conference clash with sole possession of fifth place (and potentially a time for fourth) was on the line.

The Lady Hornets never quite got on track as they’re disappointment from Tuesday was compounded by a 7-25, 11-25, 10-25 loss to the Belles, a team they had defeated in four hard-fought sets at home on Sept. 5.

The Lady Hornets fell to 3-6 in the league as Mount improved to 4-5. Bryant will try to bounce back at Little Rock Central on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Mount also won the junior varsity match in straight sets, 25-15, 25-12.

In the varsity contest, the Lady Hornets were limited to just 13 kills as a team and went without a service ace. They struggled to create a sideout and wound up attempting only 29 serves.

Faith Stone had four kills and Raven Loveless three. Kristen Boyle and Ivory Russ added two apiece with Ashlyn Lee and Beatriz Hernandez pitching in with one each.

Truli Bates had two solo blocks while Boyle and Russ added one apiece.

Lee finished with eight assists.

Libero Cassie Ray provided nine digs. Kyla Baker had three with Stone, Shannon Stewart and Erin Thompson picking up two each. Lee and Hernandez contributed one apiece.

In the JV match, Grace Camferdam accounted for three of Bryant’s seven kills. Brooke Abney added two, Casey Welch and Hernandez one each.

Cora Edwards led with three assists. At the service line, Hernandez, Stewart and Kiarra Beard produced aces. Beard led with three digs while Welch had a pair of solo blocks, Kennedy Kuchinsky one.