Belles pin 3-0 loss on Lady Hornets

LITTLE ROCK — In a season of fits and starts on the schedule, the frustrations of the Bryant Lady Hornets continued on Tuesday night at Mount St. Mary Academy as they absorbed a 19-25, 18-25, 12-25 setback at the hands of the Belles.

“We are still struggling with leaders stepping up and inexperience,” said Lady Hornets head coach Leigh Ann Back. “Missed serves and weak serve-receive put us behind. Weak blocking kept us behind.”

Madelyn Hoskins led the Lady Hornets with four kills. Camryn Martin and Ella Reynolds had 3 apiece.

Lily Studdard served up three aces while Samantha Still and Reynolds had one each.

The Lady Hornets had four blocks, all by Sammie Jo Ferguson.

Reynolds had 13 digs while Alyssa Hernandez had 10.

Bryant is set to host Little Rock Central this Thursday.