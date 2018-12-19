Benton Gray tops Bryant Blue in seventh-grade games

The Benton Gray Lady Panthers captured victories over the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets of Bethel Middle School in seventh-grade A and B games on Monday night at the Bethel gym.

In the A game, Benton prevailed 37-27. In the B game, the Lady Panthers prevailed 13-7.

“The girls all played hard,” said Lady Hornets coach Joe Cook. “I was proud of their fight after they got down early. Saffy Purdom and Jasmine Ellis played well on both ends. The girls are getting better.”

Purdom had 6 points and Jadyn Miller 5 in the first half but Benton Gray built a 25-13 lead. Purdom finished with 16 points. Ellis had 4 and Savannah Spradlin 2.

In the B game, Bryant Blue trailed 4-3 at the half then was held to just 4 more points in the second half.

Sophia Cimino had 2 and Julia Murray 1 in the first half. In the second half, Katelyn Morton and Sienna Page each had a basket.