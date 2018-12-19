Bryant White, Sylvan Hills split Monday night games

SHERWOOD — The Bryant White Hornets eighth- and seventh-grade basketball teams of Bryant Middle School traveled to Sylvan Hills on Monday night and split with the Bears. In the eighth-grade game, Sylvan Hills prevailed 41-32. In the seventh-grade game, Bryant White earned a 37-26 victory.

Both teams were playing their final pre-holiday games of the season. The eighth-grade Hornets return to action on Monday, Jan. 7, at home against Cabot South. The seventh-grade will travel to Cabot North on Thursday, Jan. 10.

In Monday’s eighth-grade game, Jordan Knox led the Hornets with 13 points and four steals. Nasir Vinson added 8 points and six rebounds.

“This was a battle start to finish,” said Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “Our boys showed a lot of fight and I am proud for that.

“We thrive off of forcing turnovers and I thought we did that well,” he added. “Unfortunately, we did not execute in the fourth quarter when we needed to offensively. It’s back to the drawing board from here.”

In the seventh-grade game, Kellen Robinson led with 9 points. Jordan Myers and R.J. Newton added 6 each. Mytorian Singleton finished with eight rebounds and Myers had three.

“This was a physical game,” Wrightner said. “Sylvan Hills did not let up and they played hard. We played and shot very well in the first half scoring 30 points. Our shots were just not falling in the second half.

“I am proud of the way we played defensively,” he added. “After Sylvan Hills made a late run, we stepped up, competed, and answered back.”