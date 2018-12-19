Sheridan tops Bethel in seventh-grade contest

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

The Bryant Blue Lady Hornets seventh-grade team of Bethel Middle School finished up its pre-holiday schedule on Tuesday night with a home game against the Sheridan Lady Yellowjackets seventh-graders.

Sheridan pushed out to an early lead on the way to a 31-8 victory.

Saffy Purdom and Jadyn Miller each had 4 points for the Lady Hornets.

“The girls handled the extended half-court defense better,” said Bethel coach Joe Cook. “Jadyn handled the ball well.”

Bryant Blue will return to action in the new year, traveling to Lake Hamilton on Tuesday, Jan. 8.