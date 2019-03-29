Bethel boys compete at Hot Springs meet

HOT SPRINGS — On Monday, March 25, the Bethel Middle School track team competed at Hot Springs High School.
“We were highlighted in eighth grade by two first-place finishes and the seventh grade by 12 first-place finishes,” said Bethel coach Colton Bond.
“Overall this was a great starting meet for us, to kind of knock the rust off,” he added. “I was pleasantly surprised with our seventh-grade team. We had young men who have put in the work and they learn very quickly.
“From the seventh-grade perspective, our 4×800 team started us off with a bang as Brandon Avila, Daniel Barrientos, Layton Baugh, and Peyton Brack went 10:25 to win the opening event,” the coach noted. “When it came time to sprint races, our young men picked it up as Jaden Ashford (12.01), Cason Trickey (12.10) and Dylan Witcher (12.57), went on to win their respected heats. That trio, with the addition of Aiden Hughes, won the 4×100 two events later with a time of 50.80.
“We continued that success with Barrientos and Jacob Jones winning their heats of the 400,” Bond said. “Next, Baugh won the 800 in dramatic fashion as he was able to draft a runner from Lake Hamilton before kicking it in and pulling away in the stretch to win in 2:41 with a fast Jones closing to neck out a second in 2:43. Ashford (25.50), Trickey (25.54), and Isaiah Rivera (27.84) won their respected heats of the 200. Andrew Schroeder won the high jump to round out our night.”
Regarding the eighth grade, Bond said, “We continue to get better; however, this meet was much needed to get back in the flow of things. From an individual standpoint, I felt like George Terry, Cole Skelley, Aidan Shaw, Xalen Curenton, Tyler Pinney, and Mitchell Elmore had some great performances.
“Overall, this was a meet we can build on for the future,” he added. “The two first-place finishes came from Xalen Curenton in the 200 and Cole Skelley in the discus. From a time standpoint, I felt that Tyler Pinney had one of his better meets capping a second-place finish in the 200 with a time of 24.65. Aidan Shaw had some personal bests and was kind of like an iron man for us in a few events. He is going to get better as the season goes on for sure.
“As a team we had 12 second or third place finishes, which puts us knocking at the door,” the coach concluded. “I think we should win those battles later in the season as we continue to work and get better.
8th Grade
High Jump
3rd Place- Canon Hill
4th Place- Aidan Shaw
Shot Put
3rd Place- Justin Burney
4th Place- Hayden Samuel
7th Place- Sean Walls
8th Place- Joseph Cerutti
Discus
1st Place- Cole Skelley
4×800
4th Place- Ricardo Leos, James Billingsley, Mitchell Elmore, George Terry
7th Place- Edwin Delgadillo, Jason Apodaca, Tristan Shamlin, Carter Moore
100 Hurdles
3rd Place- Dylan Jones
4th Place- Hunter Linn
4th Place- Kade Stewart
5th Place- Vincent Zhou
7th Place- Tyler Dobbs
100
3rd Place- Tyler Pinney
3rd Place- Aidan Shaw
4th Place- David Vivar
4th Place- Xalen Curenton
6th Place- Landon Bowden
4×100
2nd Place-Aidan Shaw, Tyler Pinney, David Vivar, Xalen Curenton
5th Place- Dylan Jones, Gage Horn, Hunter Linn, Stephen Fuller
400
2nd Place- Aidan Shaw
2nd Place- Canon Hill
5th Place- Mitchell Elmore
6th Place- Hunter Linn
7th Place- Edwin Delgadillo
300 Hurdles
2nd Place- Dylan Jones
4th Place- Kade Stewart
4th Place- Vincent Zhou
6th Place- Gavin Shelby
200
1st Place- Xalen Curenton
2nd Place- Tyler Pinney
3rd Place- David Vivar
6th Place- Carter Moore
4×400
3rd Place- Aidan Shaw, Hunter Linn, Mitchell Elmore, Canon Hill
8th Place- Vincent Zhou, James Billingsley, Stephen Fuller, Gavin Shelby
7th Grade
Triple Jump
5th Place- Jacob Jones
6th Place- Hank Penfield
6th Place- Reece Finney
7th Place- Avery Barnett
High Jump
1st Place- Andrew Schroeder
4th Place- Lukas Barnett
6th Place- Isaiah Rivera
6th Place- Layton Baugh
6th Place- Peyton Brack
Shot Put
6th Place- Clifton Hunter
7th Place- Aaron Hernandez
8th Place-Daniel Cruz
Discus
2nd Place- Andrew Karp
7th Place- Clifton Hunter
8th Place- Daniel Cruz
8th Place- Zan Mian
4×800
1st Place- Brandon Avila, Daniel Barrientos, Peyton Brack, Layton Baugh-10:25
4th Place- Caleb Hawkins, Quentin Johnson, Andrew Bishop, Jacob Jones
100 Hurdles
2nd Place- Aiden Hughes
4th Place- Tucker Everett
5th Place- Reece Finney
5th Place- Lukas Barnett
100 Meters
1st Place- Jaden Ashford-12.02
1st Place- Cason Trickey-12.10
1st Place- Dylan Witcher- 12.57
3rd Place- Hayden Salling
4th Place- Hayden Moreau
1600
6th Place- Quentin Johnson- 6:13
4×100
1st Place- Dylan Witcher, Jaden Ashford, Aiden Hughes, Cason Trickey-50.8
4th Place- Isaiah Rivera, Hank Penfield, Andrew Karp, Hayden Salling
400
1st Place- Daniel Barrientos-1:04
1st Place- Jacob Jones- 1:06
2nd Place- Peyton Brack
2nd Place- Andrew Karp
6th Place- Daniel Cruz
7th Place- Aaron Hernandez
300 Hurdles
3rd Place- Tucker Everett
4th Place- Lukas Barnett
4th Place- Zan Mian
6th Place- Andrew Schroeder
7th Place- Avery Barnett
800 Meters
1st Place- Layton Baugh-2:41
2nd Place- Jacob Jones- 2:43
4th Place- Caleb Hawkins
200 Meters
1st Place- Jaden Ashford-25.50
1st Place- Cason Trickey-25.54
1st Place- Isaiah Rivera-27.84
2nd Place- Hank Penfield
5th Place- Hayden Moreau
4×400 Meters
2nd Place- Aiden Hughes, Daniel Barrientos, Jacob Jones, Peyton Brack
5th Place- Andrew Karp, Quentin Johnson, Andrew Reyes, Hayden Moreau
