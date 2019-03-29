Bethel boys compete at Hot Springs meet

HOT SPRINGS — On Monday, March 25, the Bethel Middle School track team competed at Hot Springs High School.

“We were highlighted in eighth grade by two first-place finishes and the seventh grade by 12 first-place finishes,” said Bethel coach Colton Bond.

“Overall this was a great starting meet for us, to kind of knock the rust off,” he added. “I was pleasantly surprised with our seventh-grade team. We had young men who have put in the work and they learn very quickly.

“From the seventh-grade perspective, our 4×800 team started us off with a bang as Brandon Avila, Daniel Barrientos, Layton Baugh, and Peyton Brack went 10:25 to win the opening event,” the coach noted. “When it came time to sprint races, our young men picked it up as Jaden Ashford (12.01), Cason Trickey (12.10) and Dylan Witcher (12.57), went on to win their respected heats. That trio, with the addition of Aiden Hughes, won the 4×100 two events later with a time of 50.80.

“We continued that success with Barrientos and Jacob Jones winning their heats of the 400,” Bond said. “Next, Baugh won the 800 in dramatic fashion as he was able to draft a runner from Lake Hamilton before kicking it in and pulling away in the stretch to win in 2:41 with a fast Jones closing to neck out a second in 2:43. Ashford (25.50), Trickey (25.54), and Isaiah Rivera (27.84) won their respected heats of the 200. Andrew Schroeder won the high jump to round out our night.”

Regarding the eighth grade, Bond said, “We continue to get better; however, this meet was much needed to get back in the flow of things. From an individual standpoint, I felt like George Terry, Cole Skelley, Aidan Shaw, Xalen Curenton, Tyler Pinney, and Mitchell Elmore had some great performances.

“Overall, this was a meet we can build on for the future,” he added. “The two first-place finishes came from Xalen Curenton in the 200 and Cole Skelley in the discus. From a time standpoint, I felt that Tyler Pinney had one of his better meets capping a second-place finish in the 200 with a time of 24.65. Aidan Shaw had some personal bests and was kind of like an iron man for us in a few events. He is going to get better as the season goes on for sure.

“As a team we had 12 second or third place finishes, which puts us knocking at the door,” the coach concluded. “I think we should win those battles later in the season as we continue to work and get better.

8th Grade

High Jump

3rd Place- Canon Hill

4th Place- Aidan Shaw

Shot Put

3rd Place- Justin Burney

4th Place- Hayden Samuel

7th Place- Sean Walls

8th Place- Joseph Cerutti

Discus

1st Place- Cole Skelley

4×800

4th Place- Ricardo Leos, James Billingsley, Mitchell Elmore, George Terry

7th Place- Edwin Delgadillo, Jason Apodaca, Tristan Shamlin, Carter Moore

100 Hurdles

3rd Place- Dylan Jones

4th Place- Hunter Linn

4th Place- Kade Stewart

5th Place- Vincent Zhou

7th Place- Tyler Dobbs

100

3rd Place- Tyler Pinney

3rd Place- Aidan Shaw

4th Place- David Vivar

4th Place- Xalen Curenton

6th Place- Landon Bowden

4×100

2nd Place-Aidan Shaw, Tyler Pinney, David Vivar, Xalen Curenton

5th Place- Dylan Jones, Gage Horn, Hunter Linn, Stephen Fuller



400

2nd Place- Aidan Shaw

2nd Place- Canon Hill

5th Place- Mitchell Elmore

6th Place- Hunter Linn

7th Place- Edwin Delgadillo

300 Hurdles

2nd Place- Dylan Jones

4th Place- Kade Stewart

4th Place- Vincent Zhou

6th Place- Gavin Shelby



200

1st Place- Xalen Curenton

2nd Place- Tyler Pinney

3rd Place- David Vivar

6th Place- Carter Moore

4×400

3rd Place- Aidan Shaw, Hunter Linn, Mitchell Elmore, Canon Hill

8th Place- Vincent Zhou, James Billingsley, Stephen Fuller, Gavin Shelby

7th Grade

Triple Jump

5th Place- Jacob Jones

6th Place- Hank Penfield

6th Place- Reece Finney

7th Place- Avery Barnett

High Jump

1st Place- Andrew Schroeder

4th Place- Lukas Barnett

6th Place- Isaiah Rivera

6th Place- Layton Baugh

6th Place- Peyton Brack

Shot Put

6th Place- Clifton Hunter

7th Place- Aaron Hernandez

8th Place-Daniel Cruz

Discus

2nd Place- Andrew Karp

7th Place- Clifton Hunter

8th Place- Daniel Cruz

8th Place- Zan Mian

4×800

1st Place- Brandon Avila, Daniel Barrientos, Peyton Brack, Layton Baugh-10:25

4th Place- Caleb Hawkins, Quentin Johnson, Andrew Bishop, Jacob Jones

100 Hurdles

2nd Place- Aiden Hughes

4th Place- Tucker Everett

5th Place- Reece Finney

5th Place- Lukas Barnett

100 Meters

1st Place- Jaden Ashford-12.02

1st Place- Cason Trickey-12.10

1st Place- Dylan Witcher- 12.57

3rd Place- Hayden Salling

4th Place- Hayden Moreau



1600

6th Place- Quentin Johnson- 6:13

4×100

1st Place- Dylan Witcher, Jaden Ashford, Aiden Hughes, Cason Trickey-50.8

4th Place- Isaiah Rivera, Hank Penfield, Andrew Karp, Hayden Salling



400

1st Place- Daniel Barrientos-1:04

1st Place- Jacob Jones- 1:06

2nd Place- Peyton Brack

2nd Place- Andrew Karp

6th Place- Daniel Cruz

7th Place- Aaron Hernandez

300 Hurdles

3rd Place- Tucker Everett

4th Place- Lukas Barnett

4th Place- Zan Mian

6th Place- Andrew Schroeder

7th Place- Avery Barnett

800 Meters

1st Place- Layton Baugh-2:41

2nd Place- Jacob Jones- 2:43

4th Place- Caleb Hawkins

200 Meters

1st Place- Jaden Ashford-25.50

1st Place- Cason Trickey-25.54

1st Place- Isaiah Rivera-27.84

2nd Place- Hank Penfield

5th Place- Hayden Moreau

4×400 Meters

2nd Place- Aiden Hughes, Daniel Barrientos, Jacob Jones, Peyton Brack

5th Place- Andrew Karp, Quentin Johnson, Andrew Reyes, Hayden Moreau

