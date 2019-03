Hornets-Mavs games moved up to Thursday

Due to weather forecasting in the Fort Smith area on Friday, the Bryant vs. Fort Smith Southside varsity baseball games at Fort Smith have been moved to Thursday. First game of the doubleheader will begin at 5 p.m., at Forsgren Park.

Bryant and Southside are the sole remaining undefeated teams in the 6A-Central Conference. The Hornets beat Little Rock Central in their league opener on Tuesday, 12-3. Southside has defeated Cabot, 7-2, and North Little Rock, 1-0.