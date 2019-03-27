Cabot team sends ‘Hope Warrior’ socks to Lady Hornets, Coach Inman

The Bryant Lady Hornets soccer team donned new socks for their 6A-Central Conference match against the Little Rock Central Lady Tigers on Tuesday night. With a ribbon designed into the socks, there were the words “Hope Warrior”.

The socks were given to the Lady Hornets by the girls from the Cabot soccer team with prayers for Bryant head coach Nicole Inman.

“I’d love to just say thank you for them doing that,” said Inman.

A week after Inman and the Lady Hornets battled but lost in the State championship game in May of 2018, Inman suffered a seizure and wound up in the hospital where two brain tumors.

She spent the summer going through treatment, including chemotherapy and radiation and she lost her hair for a time. But she also lost one of the tumors. It miraculously went away.

“Which I wasn’t surprised about just because I just have so many people praying for me,” Inman said. “They say brain tumors are a little more fanatic, but I said I could feel it being heeled. I knew what was going on. I’m at complete peace with the whole thing.

“The other one isn’t doing anything,” she related.

She now takes treatment once a month for five days and it is scheduled through July.

The “Hope Warriors” indicate the prayers said for Inman along the process. Inman, who is the “Hope Warrior” blogs at nicoleinman.com.

“It’s been a very great experience just because I’m at total peace with it,” she stated. “I’ve never cried about it. That’s not me. I just see there’s been so many things where I have just prayed about being able to share the Lord with people and however it’s got to be.

“I’ve just seen so the Lord do too many things through it that it’s just been amazing.

“So anytime you hear The Hope Warrior, that’s me,” Inman related. “That’s what the Lord gave me, that I’m a Hope Warrior.”

Inman took over as coach of the Lady Hornets prior to last season’s run to the finals. She has two daughters on the team, Abbey and Ashton.