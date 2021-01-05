Bethel boys rally for win over Lake Hamilton

January 5, 2021 Boys Basketball

PEARCY — Luke Andrews scored 15 points to lead the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School to a 26-19 win over the Lake Hamilton Wolves on Monday night.

The Hornets went on a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter to extract the victory. They had trailed 8-4 after a quarter, 16-9 at the half and 19-12 going into the fourth.

“The guys played hard and really battled through quite a bit of adversity,” said Hornets coach Joe Cook. “I am proud of them. We are getting a little better each day.”

Keenan Latin scored 4 points for Blue. Spencer Ruff had 3 while Landon Gaston and Jeremiah Motes pitched in with 2 apiece.

The Bethel team is set to play at home against Cabot South tonight.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

