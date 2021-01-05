Bethel boys rally for win over Lake Hamilton

PEARCY — Luke Andrews scored 15 points to lead the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School to a 26-19 win over the Lake Hamilton Wolves on Monday night.

The Hornets went on a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter to extract the victory. They had trailed 8-4 after a quarter, 16-9 at the half and 19-12 going into the fourth.

“The guys played hard and really battled through quite a bit of adversity,” said Hornets coach Joe Cook. “I am proud of them. We are getting a little better each day.”

Keenan Latin scored 4 points for Blue. Spencer Ruff had 3 while Landon Gaston and Jeremiah Motes pitched in with 2 apiece.

The Bethel team is set to play at home against Cabot South tonight.