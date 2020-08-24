August 23 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Bethel girls debut with impressive win at Cabot North

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CABOT — “I was beaming when the game was over,” stated Melissa Bragg, head volleyball coach of the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets eighth grade team of Bethel Middle School.

The coach was beaming about her team’s performance in a 25-16, 25-10 victory over the Cabot North Lady Panthers on the road, which opened the 2016 season.

“I was so proud of their performance and happy for them,” she continued. “They played hard and were focused every play.”

Anna Barnes, Erin Key and Skylar Risk each came through with a kill in the match. Shaylee Carver served up three aces with Alyssa Hernandez and Jilliam Colclasure each recording an ace.

Abby Inman contributed two assists and Olivia German led the defense with two digs.

“It’s going to be a fun season,” declared Bragg, whose team takes on North Little Rock on Monday, Aug. 29, prior to the freshman match at the Bryant Middle School gym.