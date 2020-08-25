August 24 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Bethel girls dominant in season-opening win

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

The Bryant Blue Lady Hornets eighth grade team of Bethel Middle School overwhelmed their counterparts from[more] Cabot South on Tuesday, opening their 2011 season with a 25-1, 25-11 victory.

Britney Sahlman opened the game in service and before Cabot South could break serve, the Lady Hornets led 20-0. A net serve produced the Lady Panthers’ lone point and, after a service error, Bryant regained control and Skylar Harper served for points 22 through 25.

Cabot South took first serve in the second game but the Lady Hornets forced a sideout and Whitney Brown served as they built a 5-0 lead. Kara Moser served four straight points for Bryant then Whitney Brown served points 19 through 23. Anna Lowery served for the final point.

Bryant Blue returns to the court on Monday, April 29, at Conway Blue.