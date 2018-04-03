Bethel girls perform well at home meet

The Bethel Middle School seventh and eighth grade track and field teams competed in a meet on Monday at Bryant Stadium.

Lady Hornets’ coach Denise Smith said, “I’ve been very impressed watching both the seventh and eighth graders perform. I have several competitors who shine under pressure. In the seventh grade group, Brylee Bradford, Abigail Lagemann, Skyler Shook, and Laura Kate Thomas continue to be impressive running both the 3200 relay and 1600 relay and receiving blue ribbons for both. For our eighth grade group, Erin Ives, Ashlyn Barnett, Lawson Godwin, Alana Gould (pictured above) did an outstanding job on our 400 relay. I look forward to our next meet at Sheridan.”

Here are the results for the Bethel girls at the meet (times and distances are unofficial):

7th grade Bethel Girls

Long jump: 2nd -Abigail Lagemann 12’4”; 4th-Skyler Shook; 6th-Kaleigh Jones; 7th-Hannah Brewer

Shot put: 3rd-Harley Clancy 24’10”; 4th-Grace Dodson 24’9″; 8th-Clara Noel

Discuss: 2nd-Harley Clancy 64’3″; 3rd-Natalie Edmonson 59’3″; 4th-Taylor Atherton 49’7″; 5th Laura Kate; 6th-Clara Noel 44′

High Jump: 1st-Brylee Bradford 4’6″; 2nd-Abigail Lagemann 4’4″; 5th-Destiny Galindo 4’2″

4x800m: 1st-Brylee Bradford, Skyler Shook, Laura Kate, Abigail Lagemann 11:18; 3rd-Paige Spicer, Ryleigh Young, Destiny Galindo, Maddie Nelson 12:01

100m Hurdles: 1st-Hannah Brewer 17.9; 2nd Estefania Ramirez 19.46; 6th Caroline Perryman 20.18

100m Sprint: 1st-Brylee Bradford 14.00; 3rd-Skyler Shook 14.56; 3rd-Natalie Edmonson 14.81; 5th-Ryleigh Young 14.66; 7th-Harley Clancy 16

1600m: 5th-Maddie Nelson 6:33; 7th-Paige Spicer 6:36; Jazmin Pineda 6:48

4x100m: 4th-Estefania Ramirez, Skyler Shook, Kaleigh Jones, Ryleigh Young 59.40

400m: 1st-Brylee Bradford 1:05; 2nd-Abigail Lagemann; 3rd-Natalie Edmonson; 6th-Kaleigh Jones

800m: 1st-Abigail Lagemann 2:50; 5th-Laura Kate 2:58; 8th-Marcy Flowers 3:00; Paige Spicer 3:12; Taylor Atherton 3:14

200m: 4th-Destiny Galindo; 4th-Ryleigh Young; 6th-Makayla Patterson; 8th-Grace Dodson; 8th-Clara Noel

4x400m: 1st-Skyler Shook, Brylee Bradford, Laura Kate Thomas, Abigail Lagemann 4:45

8th grade Bethel Girls

Long Jump: 4th-Erin Ives 12’9″; 4th-Marissa Tate

Shot Put: 2nd-Monica Shifflet; 8th-Kaitlyn Loudermilk

Discuss: 2nd-Monica Shifflet 60’8″; 5th-Avery Caldwell 44′

4x800m: 1st-Olivia McCallister, Kimberly Hernandez, Yasmin Amlani, Margo Gilliland 11:19; 2nd-McKenzie Hicks, Samantha Achorn, Madison Hagan, Kennedy McGuire 11:39

100m Hurdles: 1st-Lawson Godwin; 1st-Samantha Achorn; 1st-Brooklyn Sisco; 2nd-Alana Gould; 2nd-McKenzie Hicks

100m: 3rd-Ashlyn Barnett 13.47; 3rd-Avery Caldwell 15.90; 4th-Isabella Jackson 14.56; 7th-Erin Ives

1600m: 1st-Margo Gilliland 5:59; 2nd-Kimberly Hernandez 6:05; 7th-Marissa Tate 6:40; 8th-Madison Hagan 6:43

4x100m: 1st-Erin Ives, Ashlyn Barnett, Lawson Godwin, Alana Gould 55.00

400m: 1st-Olivia McCallister 1:07; 1st-Isabella Jackson 1:11; 3rd-Kaitlyn Loudermilk 1:21; 5th-Yasmin Amlani 1:15

300 Hurdles: 1st-Smantha Achorn 55.00; 1st-Lawson Godwin 55.00; 2nd-Alana Gould 1:00; 3rd-Brooklyn Sisco 59.00

800m: 1st-Margo Gilliland 2:47; 2nd-Kimberly Hernandez 2:53; 3rd-McKenzie Hicks 2:56; 5th-Madison Hagan-3:00

200m: 2nd-Erin Ives; 2nd-Alana Gould; 3rd-Melissa Ramirez; 4th-Brooklyn Sisco; 5th-Kaitlyn Loudermilk

4x400m: 1st-Ashlyn Barnett, Olivia McCallister, Yasmin Amlani, Margo Gilliland 4:48; 2nd-Samantha Achorn, Lawson Godwin, Erin Ives, Isabella Jackson 4:54