Bethel girls unable to make up first-half deficit in seventh-grade game

February 5, 2019 Girls Basketball

Photos by Kevin Nagle

Jasmine Ellis fires a shot. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Blue Lady Hornets seventh-grade team of Bethel Middle School fell behind 11-4 by the end of the first 12-minute half and couldn’t quite make up the difference in the second half, though they out-scored the North Little Rock Blue seventh-grade team on Monday night.

North Little Rock held on for a 14-10 victory.

Saffy Purdom scored 6 points for the Lady Hornets. Sierra Page and Jadyn Miller each had 2.

“The girls played hard and had a chance to win it up until the end,” noted Lady Hornets coach Joe Cook.

The Bethel seventh-graders are set to closed out the season tonight against Cabot North.

Sophia Cimino (50) battles for rebounding position. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)
Saffy Purdom (41) attacks the basket. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)
