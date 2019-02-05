Scoring droughts undermine Blue Lady Hornets’ effort

For more photos from this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

Natalie Edmonson (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Blue Lady Hornets eighth-grade team of Bethel Middle School was limited to just 2 points each in the second and fourth quarters and the North Little Rock Blue eighth-grade girls team forged a 40-16 victory on Monday night.

“I failed to prepare them to execute well enough or play hard or tough enough as a team to compete,” said Lady Hornets coach Joe Cook. “Hopefully I will do a better job of preparing them to do just that tonight.”

Tonight, the Lady Hornets, who are 7-7, close out the 2018-19 season at home against Cabot North.

Natalie Edmonson scored 6 points to lead Bryant Blue. Mary Beth James and Simone Dinstbier added 3 each with Emileigh Muse and Abby Gentry scoring 2 apiece.

Bryant Blue trailed 13-6 after a quarter. It was 22-8 at the half, 30-14 going into the fourth quarter.

Emma Baker (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Abby Gentry (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Simone Dinstbier (14). (Photo by Kevin Nagle)