Scoring droughts undermine Blue Lady Hornets’ effort

February 5, 2019 Girls Basketball

For more photos from this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

Natalie Edmonson (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Blue Lady Hornets eighth-grade team of Bethel Middle School was limited to just 2 points each in the second and fourth quarters and the North Little Rock Blue eighth-grade girls team forged a 40-16 victory on Monday night.

“I failed to prepare them to execute well enough or play hard or tough enough as a team to compete,” said Lady Hornets coach Joe Cook. “Hopefully I will do a better job of preparing them to do just that tonight.”

Tonight, the Lady Hornets, who are 7-7, close out the 2018-19 season at home against Cabot North.

Natalie Edmonson scored 6 points to lead Bryant Blue. Mary Beth James and Simone Dinstbier added 3 each with Emileigh Muse and Abby Gentry scoring 2 apiece.

Bryant Blue trailed 13-6 after a quarter. It was 22-8 at the half, 30-14 going into the fourth quarter.

Emma Baker (Photo by Kevin Nagle)
Abby Gentry (Photo by Kevin Nagle)
Simone Dinstbier (14). (Photo by Kevin Nagle)
Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Girls Basketball
February 5, 2019
Bethel girls unable to make up first-half deficit in seventh-grade game

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!