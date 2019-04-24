Bethel girls wrap up 2019 season at Lakeside

HOT SPRINGS — The final track meet of the middle school season was held on Monday at Hot Springs Lakeside and included another strong performance from the Lady Hornets of Bethel Middle School.

“I am very proud of these girls and the hard work they have put in all season,” said Bethel coach Denise Smith. “The eighth grade is very special to me. They are probably one of the hardest-working group of athletes I’ve had. The seventh graders are full of talent and I can’t wait to see what they accomplish next year.”

Unofficial results from Lakeside meet 4/22/19:

7th grade Bethel Girls

Shot: 5th-Ahyana Bradford 18′; 6th-Taryn Robinson 14’5”

Long Jump: 4th-Cameron Cathey 12’1”; 5th-Karen Giron 12′; Camryn McGuire 11’2”; Gracie Rocha 10’10

Triple Jump: 2nd-Tione Freeman 25’5”; 3rd-Kylee Branch 24’10”

High Jump: 4th-Kaitlin Phillips 3’10”; 5th-3’8”

4x800m: 1st-Lilly Miller, Emerson Wakefield, Kaylee Fluger, Aidan Fisher 11:20

100m Hurdles: 2nd-Jadyn Miller 18.47; 4th-Weslynn Campbell 19.68; 5th-Ahyana Bradford 20.18; 7th-Tione Freeman; 8th-Lacy Halbert 21.50

100m Sprint: 1st-Jayla Marks 13.31; 3rd-Cameron Cathey 14.66; 4th-Karen Giron 14.81; 3rd-Ahyana Bradford 15.14; 8th-Sydney Morgan 16.14

1600m: 1st-Lily Miller 6:17; 3rd-Daniela Palacios 6:39; 5th-Gracie Rocha 6:53; 6th-Kaitlin Phillips 6:54

4x100m: 2nd-Emerson Wakefield, Weslynn Campbell, Jadyn Miller, Jayla Marks 56; 3rd-Lacy Halbert, Cameron Cathey, Kenzie Matson, Sydney Morgan 1:01

400m: 1st-Emerson Wakefield 1:07; 2nd-Taryn Robinson 1:14; 4th-Natalie Stokes 1:18

300 Hurdles: 1st-Kaylee Fluger 56; 3rd-Lacy Halbert 1:11

800m: 1st-Lilly Miller 2:46; 4th-Aidan Fisher 2:50; 5th-Daniela Palacios 2:55; 7th-Ainsley Warford 3:03

200m: 2nd-Tione Freeman-30.02; 2nd-Cameron Cathey; 3rd-Karen Giron

4x400m: 1st-Emerson Wakefield, Lily Miller, Kaylee Fluger, Jayla Marks 5:05; 3rd-Taryn Robinson, Kenzie Matson, Natalie Stokes, Sydney Morgan 5:28

8th grade Bethel Girls

Shot: 1st-Harley Clancy 82’1”; 3rd-Laura Kate Thomas 60′; 3rd-Kaleigh Jones 61’10”;

Discuss: 2nd-Harley Clancy 30’1”; 1st-Hannah Brewer 28’4”; 2nd-Madigan Maursiak 27’6”; 3rd-Grace Dodson 26’9.5”; 4th-Kaleigh Jones 23’10”

Long Jump: 1st-Mezmerize Tom 13’10”; 2nd-Anna Brown 13’3”; 3rd-Eliza Parker 13’2”; 5th-Larissa Whitworth 12’7”

Triple Jump: 1st-Destiny Galindo 30′; 4th-Anna Kate Jordan 25’5”; 7th-Larissa Whitworth 22’3”

High Jump: 1st-Brylee Bradford 4’10”; 2nd-Anna Brown 4’9″

4x800m: 1st-Maddie Nelson, Aubree Fish, Caitlyn Phillips, Mary Beth James 12:18

100m Hurdles: 2nd-Hannah Brewer 19.09; 3rd-Estefania Ramirez 19.64

100m: 1st-Ryleigh Young; 2nd-Eliza Parker 13.54; 4th-Anna Kate Jordan; 6th-Jenna Wall 15; 7th-Harley Clancy

1600m: 1st-Brylee Bradford 6:14; 2nd-Maddie Nelson 6:30; 3rd-Mariel Ocana 6:33; 4th-Paige Spicer 6:37; 5th-Ashlin Fish 6:57

4x100m: 2nd-Brylee Bradford, Ryleigh Young, Mezmerize Tom, Eliza Parker 57.05

400m:1st-Laura Kate Thomas 1:10; 1st-Natalie Edmonson 1:11; 2nd-Destiny Galindo 1:14, 3rd-Mariel Ocana 1:15, 5th-Mary Beth 1:17

300 Hurdles: 2nd-Brylee Bradford 52.04; 3rd-Maddie Nelson 57; 4th-Estefania 58; 5th-Hannah Brewer 1:01

800m: 1st-Caitlyn Phillips 3:00; 2nd-Aubree Fish 3:02; 3rd-Ashlin Fish 3:06; 4th-Paige Spicer 3:07

200m: ]2nd-Mezmerize Tom 29; 3rd-Estefania Ramirez 30; 4th-Anna Kate 31; 5th-Larissa Whitworth 35

4x400m: 1st-Brylee Bradford, Laura Kate Thomas, Ryleigh Young, Eliza Parker 4:56; 2nd-Anna Brown, Mary Beth James, Destiny Galindo, Mariel Ocana 5:07