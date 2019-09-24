Bethel Hornets ease to victory over North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Jaysean Robinson rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries and Jordan Walker hit 5 of 6 passes for 116 yards and two scores as the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School overwhelmed North Little Rock, 44-8, on Monday night.
The Hornets improved to 2-0 on the season going into a game against Lake Hamilton at home on Sept. 30.
“Last week we did not practice well at all,” said Hornets coach Colton Bond. “I did not like our focus to start the day, had to get on to them a little as we were just a little antsy. But as soon as we got on the bus, the switch flipped. We went over to North Little Rock and executed our game plan.
“I thought our offensive line played extremely well and we just got after it,” he asserted. “Coach Joe Cook had our defense flying around. Overall a few guys may stick out on the stat line, but this was an overall team win with many unsung heroes. These guys are starting to embrace the mentality, buying in, and we have just got to keep getting better. When you block, tackle, and take care of the football good things are bound to happen, our men did just that.”
The Hornets opened the game with a touchdown drive that was capped by Robinson’s 48-yard burst. A 15-yard pass from Walker to Mason Muldrow helped set up the TD.
Walker threw to Karter Ratliff for the two-point conversion.
After a North Little Rock first down, the Bethel defense forced a punt. The Hornets’ scored again. On a third-and-9 situation, Walker found Matthew Glover for a 67-yard touchdown pass. J.T. Allen hauled in a pass from Walker for the two-point conversion.
This time, North Little Rock answered, cutting the Blue lead to 16-8.
But Allen broke loose on a 78-yard touchdown run to increase the Bethel lead further. A try for two failed and it was 22-8.
North Little Rock went three and out, setting up another Hornets’ touchdown drive. Walker ran for 11 yards then hit Ratliff with a pass of 22 yards. The duo connected on a 2-yard touchdown throw to make it 28-8.
Ratliff ended the half with an interception when North Little Rock tried a last-ditch trick play.
Bryant Blue forced a three-and-out to start the second half. Robinson’s 53-yard touchdown run made it 34-8 then Ratliff ran for the conversion.
When Allen recovered a North Little Rock fumble, Bond sent in his reserves and they added a touchdown drive that featured Landon Jackson. He scored from 11 yards out. Jaiden Ruple ran in the conversion.
North Little Rock’s final series ended when Gray recovered a fumble in the red zone.
Allen led the Hornets with six tackles to go with his fumble recovery. Jonathan Frost had four stops and broke up a pass. Ratliff was in on three tackles.