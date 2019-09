Third-set goes to Benton in 2-1 win over Bryant White

Kristina White (Photo by Kevin Nagle)



The Bryant White Lady Hornets eighth grade volleyball team battled back from a first-set loss 21-25 with a 25-16 win in the second set but the Benton Lady Panthers eighth grade closed out the win, 15-4. The match was held at Bryant Junior High on Monday night.

Hayleigh Work digs up a volley. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Cynthia Saavedra (31) sets for Bryant White. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)