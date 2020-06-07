June 6 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

BHS Athletic Hall of Honor celebrates 2016 inductees

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Rick Nation

The Bryant High School Athletic Hall of Honor added the 2016 class of inductees at a reception held on Saturday evening.

The Pre-1975 inductees are Larry Crandall plus the 1971-72 and 1972-73 State Championship Tennis Team

The Post-1975 inductees are Cheryl Hall Nelson, Spencer McCorkel, Sally Moore-Stokes, Jessica Taylor and Danny Westbrook.