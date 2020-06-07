June 6 in Bryant athletic history: 2006

Sox AA outlasts Blue

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

The Bryant Black Sox AA American Legion team overcame five errors by scoring in every inning but the second on the way to a 9-5 win over Little Rock Post 1 Blue on Tuesday, June 6.

Tyler Pickett and Trent Daniel drove in two runs apiece, and Pickett and Jordan Knight each had two hits to lead a 10-hit attack that overwhelmed Blue.

Alex Kehrees started and picked up the win with five innings of work on the mound. He allowed just three hits and, of the three runs Blue managed against him, only one was earned. Justin Gaddy finished and allowed two more unearned runs on two hits when the Sox committed three of their errors in the top of the seventh.

Bryant took a 2-0 lead in the first when Knight singled, Ryan Wilson doubled and Pickett chased both home with a single to right-center.

Red managed its only earned run in the second when Brett Golden tripled with two down and Andrew Acklin singled him home.

Red tied it on a two-out walk and an errant pickoff throw in the top of the third but the Sox regained the advantage in the bottom of the inning with the help of a pair of Blue errors. Pickett and Kehrees had singles and Daniel supplied a sacrifice fly.

Another throwing error and another RBI single by Acklin in the fourth made it 4-3. Again, however, the Sox countered with a two-run uprising. Cody Walker reached on an error and scored on an opposite-field double by Michael Haydon. After Haydon advanced on a wild pitch, he scored on a single by Knight to make it 6-3.

With the aid of a nice running catch by Daniel in center, Kehrees worked a 1-2-3 fifth and the Sox continued to pile up the runs in the bottom of the inning. Daniel and Jake Jackson singled and, with two down, Walker reached on an error. Daniel scored from third and drew a throw to the plate that was also wild which allowed Jackson to score as well.

Gaddy worked a three-up, three-down sixth and Bryant tacked on a run on two walks, a hit batsman and a groundout in the bottom of the inning.



