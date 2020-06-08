June 8 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

BHS boys soccer players earn honors

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Bryant senior Collin Campbell has been named Class 7A all-State following the 2015 soccer season.

Along with Campbell, post-season honors were garnered by Jack Buck and Corey Ballew as all-Conference in the 7A/6A-Central. Dylan Wolf and Krishna Gurung were named all-conference honorable mention.

Buck was named to the all-State Tournament team for his play in the Hornets’ match against Rogers in the first round of the Class 7A State Tournament in Cabot.

Ballew has been named to play in the annual Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star game, which will be played Wednesday, June 24, at 8 p.m., at the Bill Stephens Complex at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

The Hornets were 8-11-1 on the season including six losses by one goal including three in penalty-kick shootouts.