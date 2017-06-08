Junior Sox bounce back with 8-1 win at Cabot

CABOT — The Bryant Black Sox Junior American Legion team bounced back from the disappointing 1-0 loss that ended their run at the East Cobb, Ga., Perfect Game tournament, pounding out 11 hits in an 8-1 win over Cabot on Wednesday night.

Konnor Clontz and Coby Greiner each drove in two runs with Clontz, Logan Catton, Christian Harp and Ryan Lessenberry cracking two hits apiece.

Brayden Lester and Cade Drennan combined to limit Cabot to six hits and one run over six innings as the Sox improved to 5-1 on the season.

The team was set to open play in the Mid America tournament today. Their first game was set for 3 p.m., at Hendrix College in Conway. On Friday, they play again at Joe T. Robinson High School in Little Rock at 1:15 followed on Saturday by a 2 p.m. contest at UALR.

The Sox snapped a 1-1 tie with a three-run third. Back-to-back doubles by Catton and Clontz produced the first run as the game commenced.

Lester retired the side in order. In turn, Cabot’s Logan Bell worked out of a jam in the second when Lessenberry singled and Lester walked with one down. A passed ball allowed them to move up a base but a strikeout and a fly to center kept it 1-0.

Cabot broke through in the bottom of the second. Tanner Wilson led off with a double and, after Lester and the Bryant defense retired the next two, Jake Moudy singled in the run.

Bryant’s game-breaking uprising in the third started with a walk to Clontz. Logan Chambers beat out an infield hit then Greiner got a sacrifice bunt down. Bell fielded the ball but made a wild throw to first and both runners scored. Greiner went all the way to third.

Jackson Olivi came on in relief for Cabot and got a strikeout but Harp shot a single to left to plate Greiner, making it 4-1.

Cabot was unable to answer in the bottom of the inning and the Sox tacked on in the fourth. Cade Dupree singled with one out. After he advanced to second on a wild pitch, Catton walked. Though Dupree was caught trying to steal third, Catton got to second. Walks to Clontz and Chambers loaded the bases for Greiner who delivered a two-run double to right.

Lester finished his day on the mound by working around a one-out single in the bottom of the fourth.

In the fifth, Harp singled, stole second and scored on Lessenberry’s second knock. Lester grounded into a force at second but Dupree walked and Catton singled to fill the sacks for Clontz, who singled off the pitcher to drive in the final run.

Drennan relieved in the bottom of the fifth and retired the first two he faced easily. Three singles followed, however, to load the bases but Bell flew out to Peyton Dillon in left to end the threat.

In the bottom of the sixth, Tanner Wilson drew a lead-off walk but the Sox turned a doubleplay as they closed out the victory.