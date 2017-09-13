BHS gets in three-team match at Hurricane despite rain

In a steady rain, the Bryant High School golf team hosted a three-team golf match at Hurricane Golf Club on Tuesday. Benton won the boys competition with a team score of 156, led by individual medalist Brendan Little’s nine-hole 36.

The Benton girls also took top team honors with a 157 among its top three. North Little Rock’s Kaitlyn Haynie won individual medalist honors with a 44.

For the Hornets, who were second in the team competition with a 163, senior Scott Schmidt finished one off the medalist pace with a 37.

Brooklyn Waller had the top round for the Lady Hornets with a 58.

“Scott continued his good play,” said BHS coach Steve Griffith.

Logan McDonald turned in a 41 for the Hornets. Landon Allison shot 42 and Drew Darbonne carded a 43. Brendon Morton shot 44 and Clayton Harbour finished at 54.

For the Lady Hornets, Maddie Stephens shot a 60 and Meredith Medford turned in a 67.

“Next week concludes the regular season,” noted Griffith. “All of our golfers will play Tuesday at Hurricane, varsity boys and girls will have final tune up for state at Isabella in Hot Springs Village next Thursday.”