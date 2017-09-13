2017 Central Arkansas Junior High Conference football standings

September 13, 2017 Football

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE

2017 Football standings

Team                           Conf.                Ovl.

Bryant                         1-0                   2-0

Benton                        1-0                   2-0

North Little Rock         1-0                   1-0

Cabot South                1-0                   1-1

LR Catholic                  1-0                   1-1

Cabot North                0-1                   1-1

Conway Blue               0-1                   1-1

Conway White            0-1                   1-1

Lake Hamilton             0-1                   1-1

Russellville                  0-1                   0-2

Thursday, Aug. 31

Bryant 2, LR Fair 0 (forfeit)

Benton 49, Pulaski Academy 19

Cabot North 24, LR Central 0

Wynne 26, Cabot South 12

LR Catholic 34, LR Parkview 24

Conway Blue 18, Greenbrier 16

Conway White 25, Searcy 14

Lake Hamilton 36, Hot Springs 20

Morrilton 29, Russellville 0

Thursday, Sept. 7

Bryant 25, Cabot North 0

Benton 47, Conway White 34

Cabot South 24, Lake Hamilton 6

North Little Rock 28, Russellville 6

LR Catholic 7, Conway Blue 6

Thursday, Sept. 14

Bryant at Lake Hamilton

Benton at Cabot North

Conway White at LR Catholic

Russellville at Conway Blue

Cabot South at North Little Rock

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

