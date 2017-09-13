2017 Central Arkansas Junior High Conference football standings

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE
2017 Football standings
Team Conf. Ovl.
Bryant 1-0 2-0
Benton 1-0 2-0
North Little Rock 1-0 1-0
Cabot South 1-0 1-1
LR Catholic 1-0 1-1
Cabot North 0-1 1-1
Conway Blue 0-1 1-1
Conway White 0-1 1-1
Lake Hamilton 0-1 1-1
Russellville 0-1 0-2
Thursday, Aug. 31
Bryant 2, LR Fair 0 (forfeit)
Benton 49, Pulaski Academy 19
Cabot North 24, LR Central 0
Wynne 26, Cabot South 12
LR Catholic 34, LR Parkview 24
Conway Blue 18, Greenbrier 16
Conway White 25, Searcy 14
Lake Hamilton 36, Hot Springs 20
Morrilton 29, Russellville 0
Thursday, Sept. 7
Bryant 25, Cabot North 0
Benton 47, Conway White 34
Cabot South 24, Lake Hamilton 6
North Little Rock 28, Russellville 6
LR Catholic 7, Conway Blue 6
Thursday, Sept. 14
Bryant at Lake Hamilton
Benton at Cabot North
Conway White at LR Catholic
Russellville at Conway Blue
Cabot South at North Little Rock