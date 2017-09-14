Rescheduled league match goes the way of Belles, Rockets

LITTLE ROCK — After being rained out on Tuesday, the tennis teams from Bryant High School, Mount St. Mary Academy and Catholic High School tried again to get their 7A-Central Conference match in at Rebsamen Park on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, Bryant was swept in the league matches (top two singles, top two doubles). Mount St. Mary won five of the six girls matches overall while Catholic swept eight duels with the Hornets.

Haylee Scott won at No. 3 singles for Bryant, defeating Mount’s Alexandria Hall, 6-0.

In the league matches, the Belles’ Ty Noonan won over Abbie Johnson, 8-2, and Kameron Klugh topped Isabel Van Dorth, 8-3. In doubles, Greer Norris and Audrey Cummins got the best of Scott and Hannah Henderson, 8-0, while Hagan Smith and Libby Franks won 8-0 over Megan Sisco and Johnson.

In the No. 4 singles match, Sisco lost to Emma Koehler, 0-6.

In the boys’ conference matches, Catholic’s Parker Stearns won 8-1 at No. 1 singles over Blake Cunningham. At No. 2, Tucker Harris prevailed 8-0 over Bryant’s Cade Dupree. In doubles, Henry Nolan and Steven Weeks for Catholic produced an 8-0 win in the No. 1 match over Coby Greiner and Jalen Dinstbier. At No. 2, Jackson Davis and Harrison Cook won 8-0 over Logan Catton and Codi Kirby.

In other boys matches, Catholic’s Reed Seay won 6-1 over Broc Ingold and Davis Foltz notched an 8-2 victory over Bryant’s Ethan Blackford.

Doubles matches went to the Rockets’ Sam Piazza and Harrison Brown over Hunter Mullings and Drew Upton at No. 3; and Thomas Allen and Desousa Green over Donte Baker and Eric Erdman.

Bryant’s next match is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14, against Little Rock Central.