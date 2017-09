Barksdales announce birth

Patricia Tucker Barksdale and Spenser F. Barksdale announced the birth of a son, Austin Boyce Barksdale, on Aug. 16. The newborn weighed 9 lbs., 9 oz., and was 20.5 inches long.

The grandparents are Larry and Susan Tucker of El Dorado and Frank and Stacy Barksdale of Bryant.