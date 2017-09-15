Junior Lady Hornets tripped up by Conway White

CONWAY — Consistency is one of the toughest things to master for any young athletic team and the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team is tangling with it this season so far. After opening the campaign with back-to-back wins, the Lady Hornets been trying to get that kind of streak going again.

After a loss to North Little Rock on Aug. 28, they won over Conway Blue the next time out. They followed that up with a setback at Mount St. Mary Academy only to bounce back to win at Russellville. After a rugged outing at a tournament in Russellville last weekend, Bryant bounced back to win at Cabot South.

So, what was next? A trip to Conway White on Thursday night.

The result? A straight set loss, 23-25, 10-25 as they fell to 5-3 on the season.

“They are really good,” said Bryant coach Lawrence Jefferson of the Conway White squad. “We played well in the first game. Not so well in the second.”

The Lady Hornets will hope the pattern continues when they host the rival Benton Lady Panthers on Monday, Sept. 18.